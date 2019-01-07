comscore
Here's what Shroud thinks should be changed with PUBG

Shroud thinks pistols and SMGs are pointless.

Image Credit: Shroud / Facebook

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds owes a lot to the hoard of streamers who consistently played the game to make it popular. And prime among those streamers is Shroud who is widely considered among the best PUBG players as well. Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is an extremely popular Twitch streamer who’s claim to fame has been his professional Counter Strike career with Cloud 9. Shroud has now retired from his professional CS:GO career, and streams for a living. He is known as one of the players with the best aim and a knack for FPS games. Other popular streamers like Ninja have called Shroud a ‘god’ at playing PUBG.

Shroud racked up his followers on Twitch with his skill in FPS games, which he tends to ace soon after he starts playing, and an example of this is when he started playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and almost immediately was better than most players in the game. And in a recent streaming session on Twitch he commented on what the developers of PUBG and COD should do in order to make the game better. He said, “I just don’t see a point in some of these weapons. It’s the same with Blackout. They just waste ******* loot by having pistols and ****. Just get rid of all of those items. There’s no point because you’re never going to use them, unless you get a shitty start and that’s all you have to use, then you just die and that’s it.”

PUBG bans 4 professional players for using ‘unauthorized’ software

Also Read

PUBG bans 4 professional players for using ‘unauthorized’ software

He goes on to explain that an assault rifle will win in every situation against a pistols and SMG and is most cases, even shotguns. But he does admit that Vector as an SMG is an exception, and it is a ‘broken’ gun, which means it is overpowered. He even mentions that developers don’t really know what is going on and refers to that fact that the M16A4’s rate of fire was nerfed which was not necessary.

