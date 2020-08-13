Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Former professional Counter-Strike player and current professional streamer Shroud is making a comeback. Shroud was one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Then he decided to make a move to Mixer from Microsoft. But recently with Mixer closing down, Shroud announced his return to Twitch. And now his returning stream on Twitch has earned over half a million viewers. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Microsoft launched its very own streaming service called Mixer a short while back. Microsoft had acquired livestream service Beam back in August 2016. This was later renamed to Mixer in 2017 and was touted to be the streaming service that would go head to head with a giant like Twitch. But it seems Microsoft’s plans did not come to fruition since it has just announced that Mixer is being closed down. Microsoft announced that that the service is being closed from July 22 where streamers like Shroud and Ninja were streaming.

With this announcement Microsoft also announced it’s partnership with Facebook Gaming. That is where it intends to take its streamers like Shroud and Ninja. Facebook in its own blog announced, “Following Microsoft’s decision to close the operations side of Mixer, we’ve partnered to give the Mixer community the option to transition to Facebook Gaming.” The blog adds, “After onboarding, Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and we’ll match partner agreements as closely as possible. We want to maintain as much consistency as we can for Mixer Partners during this change, and we’ll do everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for those who decide to make the switch.”

High profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud who were acquired by Microsoft to stream on the service since became free. Ninja and Shroud both confirmed that they were weighing their options. Ninja wrote on Twitter, “I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.” While Shroud wrote, “I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps.”