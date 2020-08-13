comscore Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers
News

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Recently with Mixer closing down, Shroud announced his return to Twitch.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 8:14 PM IST
Shroud

Former professional Counter-Strike player and current professional streamer Shroud is making a comeback. Shroud was one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Then he decided to make a move to Mixer from Microsoft. But recently with Mixer closing down, Shroud announced his return to Twitch. And now his returning stream on Twitch has earned over half a million viewers. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Microsoft launched its very own streaming service called Mixer a short while back. Microsoft had acquired livestream service Beam back in August 2016. This was later renamed to Mixer in 2017 and was touted to be the streaming service that would go head to head with a giant like Twitch. But it seems Microsoft’s plans did not come to fruition since it has just announced that Mixer is being closed down. Microsoft announced that that the service is being closed from July 22 where streamers like Shroud and Ninja were streaming.

With this announcement Microsoft also announced it’s partnership with Facebook Gaming. That is where it intends to take its streamers like Shroud and Ninja. Facebook in its own blog announced, “Following Microsoft’s decision to close the operations side of Mixer, we’ve partnered to give the Mixer community the option to transition to Facebook Gaming.” The blog adds, “After onboarding, Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and we’ll match partner agreements as closely as possible. We want to maintain as much consistency as we can for Mixer Partners during this change, and we’ll do everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for those who decide to make the switch.”

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Also Read

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

High profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud who were acquired by Microsoft to stream on the service since became free. Ninja and Shroud both confirmed that they were weighing their options. Ninja wrote on Twitter, “I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.” While Shroud wrote, “I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 8:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class
Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class
How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

How To

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

News

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers
How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Features

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm
Microsoft is closing down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming

Gaming

Microsoft is closing down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming
Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

Gaming

Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest
Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends

Gaming

Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends

हिंदी समाचार

देख रहे हैं iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग की राह, तो करना पड़ सकता है लंबा इंतजार

'मेक इन इंडिया' Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ने मचाया धमाल, 5 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन्स हुए प्री-बुक

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन दो वेरिएंट हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे खास फीचर

BSNL ने दोबारा लॉन्च किया धमाकेदार ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिलेगा 400GB डाटा का लाभ

HTC Desire 20 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
News
Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

News

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras
Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

News

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications
Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

News

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India
iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

News

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers