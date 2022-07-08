comscore Skull and Bones is a different Ubisoft game that sets in the Indian ocean
  • Skull And Bones Is Finally Releasing In November Will Offer A Different Experience
Skull and Bones is finally releasing in November, will offer a different experience

'Skull and Bones' is now fully revealed by Ubisoft. The game sets in a world inspired by the Indian ocean. It will be available to play this November on console, PC, and cloud.

After first being showcased at E3 2018, Ubisoft has finally announced its open-world pirate simulator game, ‘Skull and Bones.’ The game is now fully revealed by the studios and has also shared gameplay showcasing the in-game elements. Also Read - Ubisoft schedules an event for September for the Next Assassin's Creed and other projects

The pirate game will be available to play starting November 8 this year. Ubisoft will officially release the game for consoles and PC including Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5, and Steam. It will also be available on Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

Skull and Bones will be set in an open-world environment and unlike other Ubisoft games, this one doesn’t have a campaign of any sort. Also Read - BGMI, New State to get new competition: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile

Although, as you sail your journey, you will meet several people and characters that will have some background to them. But apart from that, it won’t be a story-driven game, or anything like Assassin’s Creed: Blag Flag, if you are thinking about it.

On the contrary, the game will offer a PVP experience and is believed to be run for years as a live game, without any end or cut scenes. Since it’s a PVP game, it will have servers with up to 20 people on each server. You can also play solo in the game.

The story will be set in the golden age of piracy, in a world inspired by the Indian ocean. The game will start after you survive a shipwreck, you will be an outcast at first, and as you play within the game, you can become the Kingpin.

But as said above, it won’t be a story mode, which means, you can play it for as long as you want by completing activities and contracts with ships. Also, by keeping your area in the ocean safe from other pirates.

As you will be the captain of the ship, you will need to feed and keep the crew in control, as they may act against you. Amidst this, you will also encounter other pirates. That said, surviving is the key goal at first. Hunting, collecting gold, and ruling in the ocean are all the things you can do in Skull and Bones.

  Published Date: July 8, 2022 7:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 8, 2022 7:40 PM IST

