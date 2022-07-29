Snapchat has introduced a new in-app game called Ghost Phone that uses AR technology to make it fun and engaging. It allows players to hunt for an abandoned phone and solve the mystery of what happened to the dead previous owner. In the end, players will come face to face with the spirits. Also Read - Snapchat tips and tricks: How to see mutual friends on Snapchat

Snapchat introduces ‘Ghost Phone’ AR game

Build by Snap using Lens Studio and web-first game engine, Playcanvas, Ghost Phone uses AR technology. As per the social media platform, the game uses “surface recognition and world-scan technology to seamlessly weave AR ghosts into the players’ real world environment, prompting Snapchatters to get up and get moving to collect phantom energy”. Also Read - Snapchat introduces web version of Snapchat app, but you probably can’t use it yet

How to play the Ghost Phone AR game on Snapchat

To play this game, users need to follow these steps: Also Read - Snapchat Plus with ability to see who rewatched your Story, BFF pin and more announced

Open the Snapchat app and then head to the Lens Explorer section Look for the ‘Ghost Phone’ lens Find clues within the text messages and apps on the phone

Players can unlock spooky camera modes to find and capture spirits and what happened to “Lisa”. A good thing about this game is even if you quit and come back to play the game, your progress will be saved and you can resume from right where you left off.

Today, we’re introducing a new way to play on Snapchat. Hunt AR ghosts and solve the supernatural mystery of “Ghost Phone.” 👻 pic.twitter.com/sJ8VWNo7MU — Snapchat (@Snapchat) July 28, 2022

Users can also click on this Ghost Phone AR game link directly to play it now. This game will require the players to move around a bit to complete the tasks assigned, somewhat similar to what we saw in the Nintantic’s Pokémon Go-level game.

Other games that the social media platform offers are Bitmoji Party, Bitmoji Tennis, and Bitmoji Paint.