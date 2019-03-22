Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Gaming has become one of the most prominent forms of entertainment and it has really come into its own in the last couple of years. Most of the major tech companies have shown an inclination towards getting into gaming in the last few years or have actually got into it. The latest example of this would be Google which recently showcased its own online game streaming service Stadia which will be going live later this year. And it seems popular video messaging app Snapchat is also looking to get a piece of the gaming pie by launching its own gaming service app.

According to a report by Variety, Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat has announced that it is holding a summit with its partners in Los Angels, California on April 4. And according to rumors, the company is set to showcase games that will be featured on it’s own gaming platform. Besides this the company will also be showcasing tools that will help developers who adopt that platform for their future games.

This comes after Snap invested into the Australian gaming startup that is headed by the creator of Fruit Ninja. It has also invested quite a bit into it’s own PlayCanvas 3D Engine, hence it is not unexpected that the company would be looking to get into a gaming platform next. This comes after Microsoft showcased it’s own gaming platform which is called xCloud which essentially turns smartphones into gaming consoles by using its display and the streaming the game.