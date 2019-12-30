comscore Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile
Snipers Only Challenge is now live again on Call of Duty: Mobile

Snipers Only Challenge is a Limited Time Mode that we have seen before.

  Published: December 30, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Season 2

There is a new Limited Time Mode that is available on Call of Duty: Mobile called Snipers Only Challenge. This new challenge will see players spawn with only sniper rifles which is obvious from the name. But unlike the previous Limited Time Mode Gun Game, where players played solo, this mode will be for teams. But this does not mean that you’ll need friends to play the mode. You can queue solo and will be matched with other players in your team.

Snipers Only Challenge: Details

Snipers Only Challenge, is a timed mode and players will only have 10 minutes in each match. And during this time the team that reaches 40 kills or frags first wins. As for options for the weapons, players are provided with options of only the DL Q33 or the Arctic .50. Players need not have these guns in their inventory to have them available for this mode. Players can choose and customize their own loadouts for this mode like the previous modes. This can be done before players spawn. As for the challenge and the mode itself, players will have to make sure that they hit their target because bolt-action rifles have a long load time between bullets. Headshots are the best and players need to ensure to connect those.

As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) has reaped nearly $87 million in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months. The game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower recently.

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 percent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 percent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 percent.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 12:12 PM IST

