Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

Players will get the first opportunity to play as Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 through a special "Lucky Draw" from April 1

Snoop Dogg Call of Duty Operator Bundles

The iconic rapper Snoop Dogg is joining the Call of Duty franchise next week. The rapper will be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile as well. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” Snoop Dogg mentioned on Call of Duty’s official page. Also Read - PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

The developer mentioned that players will get the first opportunity to play as Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 through a special “Lucky Draw” from April 1. Lucky Draw will include a Snoop Dogg Operator for Call of Duty: Mobile with the rapper wearing a 24K gold embroidered outfit. There will be a fast-firing Legendary SMG with gold-plating and diamond encrust. Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

As for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available on April 19 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The bundle will include 10 items with three exclusive to Vanguard and a full Operator progression track.

“Rewards across these 20 levels of Operator progression include Weapon XP for Snoop’s preferred weapon from Vanguard, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items,” the developer cited.

Snoop recorded new lines for his own Operator in the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for Vanguard and Warzone. Notably, this isn’t the first Snoop Dogg’s crossover with Call of Duty. The rapper was previously involved with Call of Duty: Ghosts where he appeared as an additional voiceover pack.

  Published Date: March 23, 2022 7:46 PM IST

