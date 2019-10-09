comscore Some Xiaomi phone users are getting banned on Pokémon GO
Some Xiaomi phone users are getting banned on Pokémon GO

This is happening for Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 6, and Redmi Note 7 device users.

Pokemon Go 805px

There’s concerning news for Xiaomi smartphone users as Pokémon GO seems to be banning them. This problem is faced by Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 6, and Redmi Note 7 device users. The smartphone users running MIUI 10.3.1.0 and MIUI 10.3.2.0 Global Stable ROM seem to be affected. This mysterious ban has been widely reported on social media channels by players. The ban apparently has no reason specified. Game developer and publisher Niantic is apparently investigating this issue. But Xiaomi is yet to make a statement on this issue. It appears as if the anti-cheating algorithm in the game and the new Xiaomi MIUI build is at loggerheads.

“It’s very sad that players have to lose their Pokémon GO accounts because of errors in the system. I’m so disappointed,” wrote one of the affected players on Reddit. Cheaters usually get a six-day ban initially for cheating on Pokémon GO. But users have reported 30-day bans being doled out to them. Niantic spoke of this ban earlier this month and said that the GameTurbo feature on the Xiaomi phones is being flagged by its systems.

“As an update to our investigation into players using Xiaomi devices, we are continuing to investigate these reports, and revising punishments and Strike counts where appropriate. Thank you for your patience,” Niantic tweeted. Users have taken to Twitter to speak their mind on this problem and are using the hashtag #NianticStopBanXiaomi.

Pokémon gen 5 added

As for the game, the newest thing to be added to it are the gen 5 Pokémon and a new Unova Stone item. This is the third and the final wave of Ultra Bonuses to arrive in the game. This gives players another chance to encounter Mewtwo in five-star raids. The developers have shared details about the new pocket monsters that players can encounter in the game.

The three starting Pokémon from Pokémon Black and White, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott can now be found in the wild. Besides this other gen 5 Pokémon like Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, and Blitzle can also be encountered. Other Pokémon like Drilbur, Foongus, Litwick, and Ferroseed can be hatched in the game from certain types of eggs. The gear Pokémon Klink, can be encountered in Raid Battles by players.

