Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

Sony had previously revealed the date for the next PS5 Games event as June 4. But, Sony had to cancel it after protests erupted in the US and around the world after the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by the police. Sony had promised that it would be "a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5." According to Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the event will run for "a bit more than an hour," and feature "a first look at the games you'll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

Now, the company has rescheduled the event for June 11. Which means that the event will take place at 1:30AM IST on June 12 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India. In the post that shared news of the event, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications mentions that users should wear headphones. "It's also best if you watch while wearing headphones, if you can — there's some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it's pumped through your phone or laptop speakers." This could mean that viewers may get an experience of what the '3D audio' tech touted for the PS5 could be like.

Leaks and reports suggest that Sony will not be sharing much about the console. But this PS5 event will deal more with the kind of games we can expect on the upcoming PS5 console. "This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week's showcase, we will still have much to share with you," explains Ryan.

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.