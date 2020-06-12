comscore Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5
News

Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Gaming

The Sony PS5 games announcement came in the form of an hour-long online event watched by millions across the globe.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 6:32 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 5

After canceling the first instance of the game event for PS5, Sony finally held the event and even showed off the Sony PlayStation 5, its next-gen gaming console along with Sony PS5 games.  The announcement came in the form of an hour-long online event watched by millions across the globe. Sony revealed a whole lot of games that we will get to see on the next-gen console. Here’s a complete list of the games that were shown off.

Sony PS5 games announced

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Gran Turismo 7

Godfall

Horizon: Forbidden West

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Resident Evil 8: Village

Demons Souls

Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced

Project Athia

Solar Ash

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

NBA 2K21

Destruction AllStars

Deathloop

Stray

Goodbye Volcano High

Returnal

Bugsnax

Hitman 3

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Astros Playroom

Pragmata

As for the console, there will be two variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 which were announced after the Sony PS5 games. The first is the regular variant, which also has a 4K Blu-Ray drive. Then there is a ‘Digital Edition’ that doesn’t feature the disk drive. Unlike some gaming consoles, the Sony PS5 can be placed both vertically and horizontally. Further, the Sony PlayStation 5 will come with the next-gen DualSense controllers that we’ve been seeing in leaks. The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that definitely helps it look way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. A small black PlayStation logo on the left is the only element in an otherwise seamless design.

The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that definitely helps it look way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. A small black PlayStation logo on the left is the only element in an otherwise seamless design.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 6:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank
News
Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank
Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank

Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

Gaming

Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5
Sony PlayStation 5 design announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 design announced
New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at 599

Gaming

New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at 599
Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial

News

Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial
Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

News

Sony WI-SP510 neckband earphones launched

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X50 Pro को जुलाई में मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 11 बीटा का अपडेट

Gulabo sitabo मूवी Amazon Prime पर रिलीज: सिनेमाघरों पर नहीं फ्री में मोबाइल, TV पर ऐसे देखें

Xiaomi ने लेटेस्ट Mi Band 5 के ग्लोबल लॉन्च का दिया हिंट, इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

How to install Android 11 beta : गूगल ने लॉन्च किया नया एंड्रॉयड वर्जन, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank
News
Xiaomi to launch 27-inch gaming monitor, 30,000mAh power bank
Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details
Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G Android 11 beta 1 roll out in early July
Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A8, Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch
Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

News

Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India