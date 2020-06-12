Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

After canceling the first instance of the game event for PS5, Sony finally held the event and even showed off the Sony PlayStation 5, its next-gen gaming console along with Sony PS5 games. The announcement came in the form of an hour-long online event watched by millions across the globe. Sony revealed a whole lot of games that we will get to see on the next-gen console. Here’s a complete list of the games that were shown off.

Sony PS5 games announced

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Gran Turismo 7

Godfall

Horizon: Forbidden West

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Resident Evil 8: Village

Demons Souls

Grand Theft Auto 5 enhanced

Project Athia

Solar Ash

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

NBA 2K21

Destruction AllStars

Deathloop

Stray

Goodbye Volcano High

Returnal

Bugsnax

Hitman 3

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Astros Playroom

Pragmata

As for the console, there will be two variants of the Sony PlayStation 5 which were announced after the Sony PS5 games. The first is the regular variant, which also has a 4K Blu-Ray drive. Then there is a ‘Digital Edition’ that doesn’t feature the disk drive. Unlike some gaming consoles, the Sony PS5 can be placed both vertically and horizontally. Further, the Sony PlayStation 5 will come with the next-gen DualSense controllers that we’ve been seeing in leaks. The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that definitely helps it look way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. A small black PlayStation logo on the left is the only element in an otherwise seamless design.

The Sony PlayStation 5 also features a brand new futuristic design that definitely helps it look way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. A small black PlayStation logo on the left is the only element in an otherwise seamless design.