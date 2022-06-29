After getting rumored for weeks, Sony has finally announced its hardware brand that is not only for the PlayStation consoles but also for other platforms like Xbox and PCs. The Sony INZONE brand will be the Japanese tech giant’s hardware brand for gamers that will comprise cutting-edge hardware like monitors, headsets, and more. On Tuesday, the brand announced its first INZONE monitors and headsets. Also Read - Sony PS5 India restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

The INZONE monitors come in different models and offer features like up to 240Hz refresh rate, 4K screen resolution, and 1ms response time. On the other hand, the INZONE headsets come in three different models offering custom spatial audio profile support, 32 hours of battery, and digital noise cancellation.

Sony INZONE Gaming Monitors

Sony has finally made gaming hardware that's not just meant for its own PlayStation consoles. The Sony INZONE M9 monitor comes with a 27-inch IPS LCD display offering 4K screen resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It supports high-end features like 1ms response time, 600 nits of brightness, G-Sync and VRR support. The screen also has HDR10, 10-bit color depth, and 1000:1 contrast ratio support. The monitor gets a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

The M9 is currently the top-of-the-line monitor in the series and it is priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 70,951).

There’s also the INZONE M3 27-inch monitor that comes for a cheaper price of $529 (roughly Rs. 41,770) and offers a Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 400 nits of brightness. It has 99 percent sRGB support.

It features a better 240Hz refresh rate. It offers HDR10 support, 1ms response time, and 10-bit color depth just like the M9.

As for ports, both come with 2x HDMI 2.1 with VRR support, 3x USB 2.3 Gen 1 port, 1x USB 2.0 port, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4.

Both come in the PlayStation 5-like White and Blue shade and will work with PC, PS5 and Xbox Serier X consoles. Although the new monitors are marketed at the new-gen consoles, they can still be used with older consoles and PCs.

Sony INZONE Gaming Headsets

Apart from the monitors, the company also announced INZONE headsets — H9, H7, and H3.

As the model number suggests, the INZONE H9 offers top-of-the-line features like 32 hours of battery life and digital noise cancellation. On PCs, users can install the Sony companion app and use the custom spatial audio. This model is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 23,688).

The INZONE H7 and H3 are the lower-end models, with the latter being a wired headset. The H7 and H3 don’t support digital noise cancellation but do offer better batteries. The H7 is claimed to last for up to 40 hours.

The INZONE H7 costs $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,157 ), while the INZONE H3 retails for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,816). All three models come in a White and Black color to compliment the PS5, however, they can be used with PCs too.