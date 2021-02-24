Sony announces new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

Sony has announced its next-generation Virtual reality (VR) headset for the PlayStation 5. The headset is currently under development and will not launch in 2021. The device will have an improved field of view and a new controller. It will also be able to connect to the PS5 with a single cord, which is a major change from the previous generation. Also Read - Facebook brings TikTok like Reels feature to Instagram Lite app

Hideaki Nishino of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a blog post stated that the upcoming PlayStation VR will offer "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" and "an even greater sense of presence."

The company has not revealed details about its upcoming VR headset for the PS5. However, it has stated that the hardware has already been provided to the developers under its early access programme.

The current generation PlayStation VR supports gameplay on the latest PlayStation 5, but it requires an adapter to connect to the system.

To recall, the original PlayStation VR for the PS4 was released back in 2016. It received a lot of criticism for using multiple cables and having a clunky build. Despite all of that the PlayStation VR managed to become the best-selling VR headset in the world selling over 5 million units as of January 2020.

The reason behind its immense popularity is that unlike VR headsets from Oculus and HTC, it does not need a high-end computer or a smartphone to run. Instead, it just requires to be connected to a PlayStation 4 to let its users play VR games. Another reason behind its popularity is that the games released for the system were of a high-quality and provided people an immersive experience at a low price.