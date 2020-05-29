comscore Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4
News

Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

Gaming

The Sony PS5 event will take place at 1:30AM IST on June 5 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India.

  Published: May 29, 2020 9:59 PM IST
Sony PS5 Event

Sony has officially revealed the date for the next PS5 event as June 4. The event will take place at 1:30AM IST on June 5 which is a Friday for those watching the event in India. According to the promo shared, Sony is promising “a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5.” According to Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the event will run for “a bit more than an hour,” and feature “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.” Also Read - Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware,” says Ryan about the PS5 event. “This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together.” Also Read - Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release

Leaks and reports suggest that Sony will not be sharing much about the console. But this PS5 event will deal more with the kind of games we can expect on the upcoming PS5 console. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” explains Ryan. Also Read - Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim price in India changed ahead of PS5 launch

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

Also Read

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 29, 2020 9:59 PM IST

