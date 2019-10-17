comscore Sony announces PlayStation Awards 2019 to take place December 3
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony announces PlayStation Awards 2019 to take place December 3
News

Sony announces PlayStation Awards 2019 to take place December 3

Gaming

The annual event will take place this time on December 3 in New Takanawa, Tokyo.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 4:49 PM IST
Sony playstation awards 2019

Japanese company Sony has announced the date of its PlayStation Awards 2019. The annual event will take place this time on December 3 in New Takanawa, Tokyo. This award from Sony rewards game titles based on the title sales. Games that have sold over a million copies are awarded Platinum prizes while those that sell over 500,000 copies get the Gold prizes. The PlayStation Network Award goes to the title that has sold the most number of copies on the PSN Store.

Besides these there is also the award for the highest selling PSVR title of the past 12 months and the three indie games. And finally the PlayStation 25th Anniversary User’s Choice Award is awarded to five previous PlayStation Award winners, who are selected by Japan and Asia users. PlayStation Awards 2019 will be live streamed on December 3 at 1.30PM in India. And those that want to watch it can do so live on the official PlayStation Japan YouTube channel.

Sony recently announced the official timeline for the launch of its next-generation gaming console. As noted previously, there are no surprises in the naming scheme and the next-generation console will be known as PlayStation 5. As per the announcement, the company will launch the console towards the end of next year. The company confirmed that the console launch is scheduled to hit the market in time for the 2020 holiday season. Sony initially announced the PlayStation 5 back in April with no concrete launch details. In addition, Sony also shared some additional information about the hardware peripherals of the PlayStation 5.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

In addition, the company will also introduce “adaptive triggers”. These along with the new haptic feedback will provide a new level of immersion in the games. They will also feature USB Type-C for charging along with a larger battery. Sony has started sending out early versions of the upcoming controllers to game developers. Sony also shared more information regarding the PlayStation 5 in an exclusive from Wired. Taking a closer look, Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD storage along with AMD Ryzen processor and Navi-based GPU.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 4:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front
Deals
Diwali offer: You can buy Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 up front
Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months

News

Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony announces PlayStation Awards 2019 to take place December 3

Gaming

Sony announces PlayStation Awards 2019 to take place December 3
Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4

Gaming

Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4
Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount

Deals

Sony 4K LED Smart TVs now available with up to Rs 30,000 discount
Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review

Review

Sony SRS-XB402M Smart Speaker Review
Sony PlayStation 5 set to launch by end of 2020

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 set to launch by end of 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Diwali Sale : सैमसंग की दिवाली सेल पर स्मार्टफोन्स समेत दूसरे प्रोडक्ट पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi ने 34-इंच कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले और 23.8-इंच फ्लैट डिस्प्ले वाले गेमिंग मॉनिटर किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

डेली 40% Email को अनदेखा करते हैं ज्यादातर एंप्लॉयीज

Realme के दुनियाभर में हुए 17 करोड़ यूजर्स, पिछले 90 दिनों में जोड़े 70 लाख यूजर्स

Vivo दे रहा है 101 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका, जानें पूरा ऑफर

News

Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months
News
Realme grows to 17 million users globally within 18 months
WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

News

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599