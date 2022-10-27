PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 announced: Check details

Sony has announced PlayStation Plus games for the month of November 2022. These games will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles starting November 1. Also Read - Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will arrive on January 26: Check price, features

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered

Sony, in its blog post, said that Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles starting November 1. This single player action RPG sequel focusses on the story of a half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior that has been tasked to take down a host of deadly new Yokai, who are seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period.

In the game, players will be able to unsheathe deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in their path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers.

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Lego Harry Potter Collection will arrive on PS4 gaming console on November 1. Sony says that the Lego Harry Potter Collection will bring together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! “This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more. Enjoy two player fun either local or online,” Sony wrote in the blog post.

Heavenly Bodies

Heavenly Bodies will be available in PS4 and PS5 next month. The game features a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history. “Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op,” Sony added in its blog post.

Lastly, the company said that PlayStation Plus members have until October 31, 2022, to add Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot to their game library.