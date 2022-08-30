comscore Sony announces PlayStation Studios Mobile Division: Check details
Sony announces PlayStation Studios Mobile Division with Savage Game acquisition

Sony has also announced that Savage Game Studious is already working on an unannounced live action game for PlayStation Studios Mobile Division.

Image: Sony

Sony has announced fresh push in mobile gaming with the launch of PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. This new division will operate independently from the company’s console game development and it will ‘focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.’ Also Read - Sony schedules an event for September 1, likely for the Sony Xperia 5 IV

Along with the launch of PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, the company also announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios. Savage Game Studios was founded by developers Michael McManus, Michail Katkoff and Nadjim Adjir back in 2020. Over the years, the three developers have worked with various developers including Insomniac Games, Zynga and Rovio. However, Savage Game Studio hasn’t produced any game yet. Also Read - Sony increases PS5 prices in several markets, will Xbox be next?

Now, Sony has announced that the gaming studio is already working on an unannounced live action game. “They’re already working on a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game. It’s too early to reveal more, but I’m so excited for when they’ll be able to,” Sony wrote in a blog post. The company didn’t offer more details beyond this. Also Read - Sony launches DualSense controller for PlayStation 5: Here’s why you should care

It is worth noting that the move is a part of Sony’s efforts to bolster mobile gaming. Earlier this year, the company had announced that it wants half of its games to be on PC or mobile by 2025.

“PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan had said during a presentation at the Investor’s Day as reported by Video Games Chronicle.

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” he had added.

Image: Sony

A slide shared by the SIE President during the Investors’ Day presentation also hints towards the company planning to phase out its PlayStation 4 gaming console. Interestingly, Sony recently launched the DualSense controllers. These gaming controllers feature support for the company’s PS5 gaming console only, which further strengthens the theory that PS4 might be on its way out.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 10:09 AM IST
