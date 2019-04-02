comscore
Sony announces refunds on pre-ordered PlayStation games

This is a progressive step from Sony, in favor of its PlayStation users.

  Published: April 2, 2019 3:16 PM IST
Sony has announced a new feature that will make gamers who buy games on regular basis from the PlayStation Store rather happy. Sony has announced that the company will be offering refunds to people who have pre-ordered games and no longer have an interest in them before the release date. This gives players an incentive to pre-order games and still have the option to get a refund if the game gets a lot of bad press or its promotion material isn’t up to the expected standards.

There are however some regulations and criteria for gamers to qualify to get a refund. The game that players want a refund on needs to have been bought at least 14 days before the release. The refund can be initiated anytime before the launch of the game. But if the game has been downloaded or preloaded in this time frame, then the refund is also forfeited. Sony says that in this case the refund is forfeited, unless the content of the game is ‘faulty’, and Sony did not expand on what conditions it considers a game to be faulty.

The refund will be initiated to the user’s wallet on the PlayStation Network and players will have to contact PlayStation support to initiate a refund for Games, DLC, Add-ons content. There are refunds of subscription services like PlayStation Now, PlayStation Plus and Spotify Music on PlayStation and Sony will be offering a 14-day refund policy, but the refund will have money deducted from it for the prorated time.

