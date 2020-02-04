comscore Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide
Sony announces that over 1 billion PS4 games have been sold worldwide

Sony says that this PS4 sales figure represents the retail store sales and online sales through the PlayStation Store.

  Updated: February 4, 2020 1:14 PM IST
Sony PS4 slim

Image Credit: Pixabay

The Sony PS4 which was launched in 2013 has now seen apparently over 1 billion games sold worldwide. Sony announced recently the new worldwide sales figure and mentioned that the console crossed this threshold back in 2019 with more than 274 million PS4 games sold. And the total as of January 31 is 1.181 billion according to Sony. The company says that this represents the retail store sales and online sales through the PlayStation Store. But is does not include downloadable content or other add-ons.

But the PS2 still holds the record for the most game titles sold at 1.53 billion. Besides this Sony announced in October last year that the PS4 has become the second most sold console ever. It recently reached the 100 million mark back in the last quarter. And now with 2.8 million units sold this quarter, the PlayStation 4 has becomes the second most sold console. But even with its numbers, it is still a ways off catching up to the PS2 which sold a massive 155 million units. It crossed the original PlayStation with its 102.5 million units sold sometime back to achieve this position.

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

To be fair, the PS4 sales numbers are down which shows that the console is at an end of its journey. Even the gaming revenue and profit dropped by as much as 17 percent and 35 percent, respectively, over 2018. According to the newest from Sony, it expects a lower sales number for the PS4 in 2019 than they had predicted. They now expect that they will sell 1.5 million less PS4 than they expected. Even the holiday sales this time around will be affected, considering that the company has already announced the upcoming PS5 for next year. The PS5 is set to hit the market on holiday 2020.

Hence, those that still want to make gifts of Sony PS4 things, they would probably go for the games. This makes sense since Sony has announced that the games will be backward compatible with PS5. Sony has recorded a slight loss of profit this quarter, in comparison to the same one from last year by 3 percent. It has still managed to make a profit of 279 billion yen ($2.56 billion) from the sales of its consoles.

Even though Sony lost a bit of its profit in the gaming segment, it has made money in all the other segments, except one. Sony Pictures made a profit of $1.75 billion, but that was marred by the losses of the newly formed Electronic Products and Solutions segment. This division was created by merging its mobile, camera, TV and audio product lines.

  Published Date: February 4, 2020 1:10 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 4, 2020 1:14 PM IST

