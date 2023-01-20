Here are all the games coming to PS VR2 on February 22

Sony has shared a list of 13 new games that will be coming to the PS VR2 when it launches next month. The list includes games such as Gran Turismo 7, Before Your Eyes, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback among others. Also Read - 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift to launch in India today: Expected price, specs and more

To recall, Sony has unveiled the PS VR2, which includes the PS VR2 Sense controllers, the PS VR2 headset and the charging station back in November 2022. At the time, the company had said that the PS VR2 will be available in select countries, which includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg via PlayStation's online store at a price of $549.99 (Rs 44,700 approximately). Shortly after unveiling the PS VR2, the company had shared a list of 11 games that will be heading to the gaming console at the time of launch. Now, almost a month ahead of the launch, Sony has shared a list of 11 more games that will be heading to the PS VR2 at the time of launch.

"We are currently tracking more than 30 games for the launch window through March*, including titles from popular IP like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man's Sky, and Resident Evil Village. A free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 is also on track for launch day," Sony wrote in a blog post.

All the games coming to Sony’s PS VR2

Here is a list of all the games that are heading to PS VR2. While some of these games will be available at the time of launch, that is, February 22, others will be available sometime around March. Here’s the detailed list:

— After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

— Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

— Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

— Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

— Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

— Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

— The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

— Demeo (Resolution Games)

— Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

— Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

— Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

— Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

— Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

— Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

— Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

— Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

— The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

— The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

— Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

— NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

— No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

— Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

— Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

— Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

— Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

— Rez Infinite (Enhance)

— Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

— Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

— Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

— The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

— Tentacular (Devolver)

— Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

— Thumper (Drool LLC)

— The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

— Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

— What the Bat (Triband)

— Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)