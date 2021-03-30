Sony is closing the PlayStation Store shutter for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita this year. The company in its official PlayStation support page mentioned that PS3, and PSP will lose access to the PSN store from July 2. While purchase functionality for Vita devices will be removed on August 27. Also Read - Sony reveals new list of free games under its Play At Home initiative

Apparently, details about the closure were initially revealed by TheGamer. While many were worried that the shutdown would prevent downloading games to the listed devices, thankfully that won't be the case. Sony in its PSN page mentioned that users will still be able to download and play previously purchased games videos, and media content on the console. Notably, in-game purchases will end after the stores are closed.

PS3, PS Vita PlayStation Store closure: Whether you will still be able to stream re-downloaded games

As per Sony, "You will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles, be able to access previously purchased video/media content, and redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers. You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service."

However, PSN console users won’t be able to redeem PlayStation wallet fund vouchers like gift cards on PS3, PS Vita and PSP devices once the store and purchase functionality for these devices get closed, as per the company.

To recall, Sony forayed into the video game console market in 2004 and gave a hard knock to the Nintendo handheld console Nintendo DS. Following PS2 success, Sony introduced its successor PS3 in November 2006. The company managed to sell more than 80 million units of the console in total. Although PS Vita had improved graphical power it couldn’t garner much attraction as the PS3. While the latest move indicates Sony’s priority on its new PS5, users are still waiting on company’s call about the new console’s restock.