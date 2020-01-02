comscore Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020
  Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020
CES is one of the biggest electronics show of the year which sees many new device launches.

  Published: January 2, 2020 6:02 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 5 developers kit

Image credit: Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industria, Brazil

It seems like Japanese gaming giant Sony could give us a look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 console at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show which begins next week. Sony announced that its next generation of console will be available Holiday 2020. But as is the norm with the company it shows off the device much before the designated date. CES is one of the biggest electronics show of the year which sees many new device launches. Interestingly Microsoft has also announced that it’s next generation of console the Xbox Series X will also be hitting the shelves of Holiday 2020.

But there is very little official news about the specs of the console hence it’s high time Sony announced some details. The only game Sony has announced for PlayStation5 up until now is Godfall. Besides this there is very little news about the specs. But something that has hit the news is that the Dualshock controller will feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. But what has really trigger the CES PS5 reveal rumor is that the official Sony website features the #SonyCES hashtag besides the statement that “The future is coming”.

The website explains that Sony will be unveiling a unique vision of the future. This will apparently be a sonsational event and evoke emotions among the fans. And most people believe that only the PlayStation 5 could do things like this. According to leaks the Sony PS5 will start at a price of $499 (Rs 35,745 approx). This is great pricing, considering that it is apparently set to feature 2TB SSD storage as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 to The Last of Us: Part 2: Top PC and console games coming out in 2020

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

In addition, the company will also introduce “adaptive triggers”. These along with the new haptic feedback will provide a new level of immersion in the games. They will also feature USB Type-C for charging along with a larger battery.

PUBG Mobile: 5 exciting new features we're expecting in 2020

PUBG Mobile: 5 exciting new features we're expecting in 2020

Sony has started sending out early versions of the upcoming controllers to game developers. Sony also shared more information regarding the PlayStation 5 in an exclusive from Wired. Taking a closer look, Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD storage along with AMD Ryzen processor and Navi-based GPU.

The report also revealed the changes coming to storage and game installation as a whole. To combat increasing loading times and more, the company will move to SSD. Talking about increased game sizes, PlayStation 5 will stick to 100GB optical disks for physical games. Talking about changes in the game installation, the company will provide much more granular control over the game installation. Sony clarified this by adding that users can only install the multiplayer section of the game if they like or remove the single-player segment after completing it. Sony will also revamp the user interface of the PlayStation to showcase real-time information from multiplayer or single-player sections.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 6:02 PM IST

