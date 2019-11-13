Sony could introduce expandable cartridges for future PlayStations

We are all set to get a new PlayStation 5 next year, and it seems Sony has filed patent for expandable cartridges. According to reports, Sony filed blueprints for the patent at the Brazilian patent office, DesignView. Yujin Morisawa, the Senior Art Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has apparently designed this new cartridge. The 3D renders created by LetsGoDigital shows that the cartridges have a retro look about them.

The cartridges look like they could belong to the old NES or the Sega. And it does not seem like these expandable cartridges will be for selling games, rather for extra storage. PS5 is set to have a Blu-ray drive with support for disks upto 100GB. This means that games on expandable cartridges can be excluded from ideas. It is likely that the expandable cartridges will be SSD for expanding the storage of the PlayStations. The expandable cartridges could be plugged into the units, which would make the base PlayStation variants viable for purchase. Though we must remind everyone that filing patents does not mean that we will get these in reality.

As for plans of the upcoming PS5, Sony Interactive Entertainment previously announced that the official timeline for the launch of its next-generation gaming console. As noted previously, there are no surprises in the naming scheme and the next-generation console will be known as PlayStation 5. According to the announcement, the company will launch the console towards the end of next year. The company confirmed that the console launch is scheduled to hit the market in time for the 2020 holiday season. Sony initially announced the PlayStation 5 back in April with no concrete launch details. In addition, Sony also shared some additional information about the hardware peripherals of the PlayStation 5.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

In addition, the company will also introduce “adaptive triggers”. These along with the new haptic feedback will provide a new level of immersion in the games. They will also feature USB Type-C for charging along with a larger battery. Sony has started sending out early versions of the upcoming controllers to game developers. Sony also shared more information regarding the PlayStation 5 in an exclusive from Wired. Taking a closer look, Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD storage along with AMD Ryzen processor and Navi-based GPU.

The report also revealed the changes coming to storage and game installation as a whole. To combat increasing loading times and more, the company will move to SSD. Talking about increased game sizes, PlayStation 5 will stick to 100GB optical disks for physical games. Talking about changes in the game installation, the company will provide much more granular control over the game installation. Sony clarified this by adding that users can only install the multiplayer section of the game if they like or remove the single-player segment after completing it. Sony will also revamp the user interface of the PlayStation to showcase real-time information from multiplayer or single-player sections.