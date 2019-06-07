Japanese tech giant Sony has been teasing its Days of Play sale for PlayStation game for a while now, and today the sale went live worldwide. Sony may not be attending the E3 gaming show this year, but that does not mean that the company can’t try and steal some attention with some amazing prices on PS4 games and consoles. And that is exactly what the Days of Play sale is all about. This is the third annual Days of Play sale from Sony, and this time it kicks off on June 7 at 5PM PT which translates to 5.30AM IST on June 8, and will go on till June 17.

The Days of Play sale is offering some major discounts on consoles, accessories, memberships and more than 250 games. Some of the biggest discounts include a Rs 3,254 off on NBK 2K19 bringing down the price from Rs 3,462 to Rs 207. Besides this there is a $20 discount on the membership to its PlayStation Plus club, which like Xbox Live give players access to online multiplayer, game discounts and free games, making the 12-month subscription cost Rs 3,107 instead of Rs 4,439. Considering that the PlayStation Plus club subscription is about to get a price hike soon, this price during the sale is the lowest the price will get for the foreseeable future.

Days of Play 2019 kicks off tomorrow! Here’s your first look at PlayStation Store deals: https://t.co/HWenTUp7wI pic.twitter.com/xs1s4bNJqw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 6, 2019

In terms of hardware the PlayStation VR Starter Pack which is priced at Rs 28,580 is getting a discounted price of Rs 24,630, while the DualShock 4 controllers which are available for Rs 5,050 is having its prices cut down to Rs 4,050. It is yet to been seen how the sale affects the prices of the consoles in India, and these can only be confirmed after the sale begins.

Here’s the list of games that will be available for a discounted price:

– Marvel’s Spider-Man – Rs 2,499

– God of War – Rs 1,999

– Detroit: Become Human – Rs 1,999

– Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs 1,499

– God of War 3 Remastered – Rs 1,499

– Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition – Rs 1,499

– Shadow of the Colossus – Rs 1,499

– PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Rs 1,499

– Minecraft – Rs 1,499

– DriveClub VR – Rs 1,499

– Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Rs 999

– The Last of Us Remastered – Rs 999

– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Rs 999

– Uncharted Collection – Rs 999

– InFamous: Second Son – Rs 999