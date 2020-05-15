comscore Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release
News

Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release

Gaming

Sony had apparently listed a job which hinted that the company may be releasing the PlayStation 5 in October.

  • Updated: May 15, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Sony PS5 logo

Japanese company Sony had apparently listed a job which hinted that the company may be releasing the PlayStation 5 in October. But the company has now confirmed that it is not going to do so. As for the listing it was apparently made as a mistake by the recruitment company that was involved. The official release window is still Holiday 2020.

As for the production of the PS5 it looks like the company is planning to manufacture a limited number of units. Sony will make a limited number of PlayStation 5 units in the first year as compared to PS4. A report from Bloomberg revealed that the company is not expecting much demand for the console in the first year. Two reasons are suspected behind the less than stellar demand after the launch. The first reason is the ambitious specifications and the second reason is likely the high expected price at launch.

The report also revealed that the ongoing global pandemic has not affected the production capacity for PS5. However, it does seem to have affected the PS5-related promotions that Sony had planned in advance. According to the report, the company has asked its manufacturing partners to make 5-6 million units. The 5-6 million number for the Sony PS5 is quite low for a next-generation console. For some context, Sony sold 7.5 million PS4 units in the first six months after the launch. The report noted that the increased price is due to costly components along with an overall scarcity.

Sony State of Play May stream to focus on Ghost of Tsushima; check out how and when to watch

Also Read

Sony State of Play May stream to focus on Ghost of Tsushima; check out how and when to watch

Sony plans to bring people on to the PlayStation Network and its services with the PlayStation 4. The PS4 will work as a bridge between first-time users and the users that want to experience the latest games with shiny graphics. Sony is also likely to reduce the pricing of its PS4 and the PS4 Pro after the PS5 launch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 6:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 15, 2020 6:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA
News
Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA
How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

How To

How to activate and configure Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath RoboCop gameplay revealed

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath RoboCop gameplay revealed

OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support

News

OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent

OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support

MIUI 12 Camera App gets new full-screen layout

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release

Gaming

Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release
Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima

Gaming

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch
Sony PlayStation 4 gets discounted to Rs 27,990 in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 gets discounted to Rs 27,990 in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगी 1,500 रुपये की ये T-Shirt, जानें ऑफर

Flipkart से स्मार्टफोन और Smart TV खरीदने वालों को फ्री मिलेगी ये सुविधा, जानें डिटेल्स

PUBG Mobile में आया नया चैलेंज, जीतने वाले को मिलेगा खास इनाम

Apple iPhone SE 2 से सस्ता लॉन्च हो सकता है Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन

Redmi का नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है नोट 10 सीरीज का हिस्सा

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA
News
Redmi 5G device with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC spotted on TENAA
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant launch imminent
OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support

News

OnePlus 7T gets 960 fps, 4K wide-angle video support
MIUI 12 Camera App gets new full-screen layout

News

MIUI 12 Camera App gets new full-screen layout
Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

News

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020