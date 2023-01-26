comscore Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller goes up for pre-orders in India
News

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller goes official, Pre-orders begin on Amazon

Gaming

The Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller can be pre-ordered on Amazon for Rs 18,990.

Highlights

  • Sony launches DualSense Edge wireless controller.
  • The DualSense Edge wireless controller can be pre-booked on Amazon.
  • The DualSense Edge wireless controller is priced at Rs 18,990.
sONY DualSense Edge wireless controller

Sony has announced the new DualSense Edge wireless controller for its next-gen PlayStation 5 console. The new wireless controller comes with ultra-customizable controls and swappable stick caps. Also Read - Motorola Moto E13 India launch timeline, price and more tipped online

The DualSense Edge wireless controller can now be pre-booked in India on Amazon. Let’s take a look at its price and features. Also Read - Windows 11 to release new updates for File explorer with UI improvement

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller pre-orders and pricing

The DualSensor Edge wireless controller can be pre-ordered on Amazon at Rs 18,990. The shipping will begin after January 28 in the country. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to launch alongside OnePlus 11/11R at its February 7 Cloud 11 event in India

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller in-box contents

The controller is available in single White color and comes with a carrying case. Along with the controller and the carrying case, the box packaging of the controller also has 2x standard caps, 2x high deme caps, 2x low dome caps, 2x half dome back buttons, 2x lever back buttons, connector housing, and a USB braided cable.

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller features

The new DualSense Edge wireless controller is made for the PlayStation 5. It has ultra-customizable controls and personalized control profiles.

It has an on-controller user interface, changeable stick caps, replaceable stick modules, and adjustable trigger lengths. The wireless controller comes with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller succeeds the DualSense wireless controller. The Dualsense Edge wireless has motion sensors, a built-in battery, a microphone, and an integrated speaker for sound.

The Dualsense Edge wireless controller is also compatible with your existing DualSense charging station.

In other news, Sony is rumored to launch a PlayStation 5 refresh sometime later. Rumors are rife that the Japanese giant will bring the PlayStation 5 Pro as soon as April this year. This model is expected to be powered by the new APU chipset by AMD.

Unfortunately, Sony is yet to confirm this Pro model, which we expect it does soon.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 4:54 PM IST
