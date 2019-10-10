comscore Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4 | BGR India
Sony ends Facebook support on PlayStation 4

Gaming

  • Published: October 10, 2019 5:46 PM IST
sony-playstation-4-stock

Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed Facebook support integration from the PlayStation 4, which means that one can not share screenshots and trophies with Facebook friends from a console now. “PlayStation 4’s share features remain the same, except Facebook support will no longer be there offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, or links to gameplay broadcasts,” the company said in a blog post detailing the changes.

The removal of Facebook integration also means that PS4 users won’t be able to find PlayStation Network friends via their Facebook accounts. Additionally, profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. “We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4 to an Avatar or image of your choosing,” the company added. However, the Nintendo Switch still has Facebook support integration.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

Sony recently announced the official timeline for the launch of its next-generation gaming console. There are no surprises in the naming scheme and the next-generation console will be known as PlayStation 5. As per the announcement, the company will launch the console towards the end of next year. The company confirmed that the console launch is scheduled to hit the market in time for the 2020 holiday season. Sony initially announced the PlayStation 5 back in April with no concrete launch details. In addition, Sony also shared some additional information about the hardware peripherals of the PlayStation 5.

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 10, 2019 5:46 PM IST

Gaming

Gaming

Gaming

Gaming
