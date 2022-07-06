comscore Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation
Sony finally reveals God of War Ragnarok launch date for PlayStation: Details here

The God of War Ragnarok Cinematic Trailer also gives a reveal of one of the big boss fights in the upcoming game and that will be Fenrir

God of War Ragnarok

After years of waiting, God Of War Ragnarok finally has a launch date. Santa Monica Studio revealed a new cinematic trailer for the game and with it, the release date. The speculations were rife but we finally have an official date. The game has been set for a launch on November 9. The studio was expected to drop this information last week. But better late than never. The game will be made available for pre-orders from as early as July 15. The game will be available for both PS4 and PS5. Also Read - From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

The God of War Ragnarok Cinematic Trailer also gives a reveal of one of the big boss fights in the upcoming game and that will be Fenrir. Fenrir is a mythical creature from Norse mythology who also had a part to play in the Ragnarok, according to the mythology. In the cinematic trailer, we see some new moves from Kratos and even Atreus has grown up, almost reaching his father’s height. He might also get some new power with Ragnarok closing up on him. Cory Barlog, the director of the upcoming game has finally delivered on his promise of releasing the game before the end of this year. Also Read - Sony working on bringing God of War, Horizon series to Amazon Prime, Netflix

Also Read - Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week: Here's what we know about it

Spoilers for God of War (2018) ahead!

By the end of God of War (2018), we get to know that Atreus is in fact Loki, the God of Mischief. However, it will be an interesting play as in the mythology, Fenrir is one of the children of Loki. The game is following its own storyline which is inspired by the original mythology but still maintains its originality. We also get a good look at new icy monsters emerging from the wilderness.

God of War Ragnarok will also be picking up from Kratos’ last encounter/dream where we see Odinson Thor for the first time in the God of War universe. We are expecting Thor to be one of the final boss fights in the storyline.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 7:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 7:56 PM IST

