Sony has sold over 7.8 million units of PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles as of March 31, 2021, even as the shortage of the console continues worldwide. The company revealed this in its latest fourth quarter (Q4 2021) earnings report.

To recall, the PS5 was launched on November 12 last year in North America, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea. This means Sony has sold 7.8 million units of PS5 in around four months.

Further, Playstation Plus subscribers now stand at 47.6 million, which is a 14.7 percent increase year on year.

To recall, Sony announced in its financial report for Q3 2020 that it sold 4.5 million units of its PS5 in the quarter, which ended on December 31, 2020. This suggests that roughly 3.3 million units of PS5 were sold from January 2021 to March 2021.

Do keep in mind that the sales numbers are inclusive of both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition.

In India, the pre-order for the PS5 started in January. Given the anticipation around PS5, it went out of stock online five minutes after the sale opened in India. It was made available on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart as well as via offline retails stores across the country.

As of now, there is no clarity on when gamers in India will be able to get their hands on the console. Meanwhile, some unhappy gamers have started a petition on Change.org for the company to not ignore the Indian gaming community and restock the PS5 soon in the country.

The petition started by an Indian gamer, SV Yesvanth Kumar was first spotted by IGN and it currently has over 6,000 digital signatures. Of course, the company is not bound to comply with it, but instead, the petition is basically a show of demand, which the company can decide to fulfil or not.

To give a perspective, PS5 stocks have not been replenished since the console went on sale in India in February at Rs 49,990. In addition, the PS5 Digital Edition was never launched in the country, even though Sony has already announced the price of the device (Rs 39,990).