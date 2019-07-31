Sony has sold over 100 million PS4 units worldwide

We are all waiting for Sony’s next generation PlayStation 5 console to release next year. But that does not mean that the PlayStation 4 has stopped making headlines. With all the attention on the upcoming PS5 the PS4 has made headlines with record sales this time around. According to Sony‘s most recent financial data, the company has sold more than 100 million units. This makes it the fastest home console to ship that many units. The report shows that Sony sold 3.2 million PS4s to retailers around the world between April 1 and June 30. This means that even the last generation console is extremely popular despite the imminent launch of PS5.

The shipments were slightly less on a yearly basis with only 17.8 million, down from 19 million in the previous year. But now Sony is projecting that it will sell 15 million units this year itself. The number of PS4 consoles sold at the end of 2018 was 91.6 million. With this the PS4 has reached the 100 million mark faster than the extremely successful PS2 and Wii. Tweet from Daniel Ahmad, who is an industry analyst shows the rate of growth of all the popular consoles.

This makes PlayStation 4 the fastest home console to reach 100 million unit sell in. Faster than both the PS2 and Wii which were just behind. It took PS2 a total of five years and 9 months. PS4 was just 5 years and 7 months. pic.twitter.com/g4Bk8sckYf — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2019

As you can see the Nintendo Switch is on the same path as the Sony PS4. What is also worth taking notice is that Wii had a much steeper curve than the rest for the longest time. But it could not sustain it and gave way for the Sony PS4. As for the growth of PS4, it just keeps rising in a very steady manner with only a few small bumps here and there.

As for the upcoming PS5, Sony is careful not to reveal any specific details about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5, but some information has leaked out. Some specifications of the PS5 was revealed which Sony is calling the “Next Generation (under development)”. Previously a video showing the level load times of the PS4 Pro and PS5 was leaked, and there it showed a dramatic difference. According to a report by The Verge, Sony showed the video during an investors meet. The video uses the Marvel’s Spider-Man to show the level loading times and dynamic content loading abilities.