Sony recently announced their second PS5 system software beta. The new beta update brings a host of new features to the console. One of the biggest introductions is the inclusion of a voice assistant. Sony has introduced this voice assistant to help users navigate the console's UI without actually using the controller or the media remote.

PlayStation, in a blog, has said that the new feature will be available to PS5 beta participants in the U.S. and U.K. The feature enables voice commands for finding and opening games and apps, as well as controlling media playback (English language setting only).

The new 'Hey PlayStation' voice command can be used for just getting to a particular game right away or even open any of the media applications. Even while the media is playing, the user can use the voice commands to control the playback.

Eligible users will be able to enable Voice Command feature from the console’s Settings menu. The creators are also looking for feedback from the community. Users can also deactivate this new feature at any time from the system settings. The feedback program, Sony claims is according to the company’s privacy policy and it will not record audio for child accounts.

Considering that the feature is just the testing phase, Sony might take some time to bring it to users running the stable version of the PlayStation software.

PlayStation is also adding some new features and making some changes to the current PS5 UI. The OS will now allow the user to segregate the games in specific genres. This will help players sift through their collection quickly.

The players will also be able to pin a few games of their liking on the home screen of the PS5 UI. The players can keep a maximum of five games and apps on each home screen with this feature.

Additionally, users will also be able to add more titles to the Homescreen. The player can now have a total of 14 games and apps appear on their home screen.