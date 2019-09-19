Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 games available for as low a Rs 999

It’s that time of the year again when we get PS4 game form Sony for lower prices than any time of the year. With Diwali closing in, Sony India Diwali Sale has gone live and the prices of games are brought down to as low as Rs 999. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, the retialers say that the Sony India Diwali Sale starts on September 18 and ends on October 10. And this includes just the games for now. The PS4 does not have a discount yet, but the PS4 Slim just got a price drop a couple of weeks back.

As for the games that you can get for Rs 999, the list starts off with Bloodborne, down from the usual Rs 1,499. While its Game of the Year edition is now at Rs 1,499 down from Rs 1,999. Shadow of Colossus also gets a discount and is now available for Rs 1,499. The other games to join the Rs 999 club are Sony’s own Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Until Dawn. And what will make a lot of people happy is that 2018’s God of War is now available for Rs 1,499.

These games will be available on the usual stores like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop. The local brick and mortar stores are also going to feature the new prices of the games. It seems Sony has also jumped on the frequent e-commerce sales. This is evident when we notice that the Days of Play and Sony India Diwali Sale have become regular occurrences. This might just be to keep up with the sale that Amazon and Flipkart offer by themselves.

The PS4 in India got a permanent price drop. The PS4 Slim 1TB is now available at Rs 29,990 as opposed to its retail price tag of Rs 33,650. The console is also available with three new pack-in games. The games available are God of War, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. This bundle is officially called the PS4 Mega Pack. In addition, those buying the PS4 Slim 1TB also get a three month PS Plus subscription. The subscription gives players access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and two new games each month.