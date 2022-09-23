Sony announced its new Inzone lineup of headsets for the PlayStation consoles and PC back in June. The lineup includes three models — Inzone H9, Inzone H7, and Inzone H3. At the time of the launch, Sony didn’t reveal the India prices of these headsets. Now, however, the headsets are listed on several shopping sites in India revealing the India prices. The Inzone lineup starts at Rs 6,990 in the country. Also Read - Sony State of Play: Digital collectibles, new games and more announced

Sony Inzone Headsets price in India, colors, and availability

The Sony Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is priced at Rs 6,990, while the Inzone H7 and Inzone H9 wireless headsets cost Rs 15,990 and Rs 21,990, respectively. The headsets come in a mix of black-and-white colors and differ in design from each other.

All three headsets can be purchased from Amazon India and ShopAtSC stores.

Sony Inzone Headsets specifications and features

Starting with the cheapest and the only wired headset in the lineup, the Inzone H3 is a basic headset for PlayStation gamers. It comes with a wired design and features a boom mic, which can be muted by rotating the mic arm. The H3 comes with 360 spatial sound support and can be used on PC as well as with the PlayStation 5.

The Inzone H7 and Inzone H9 are wireless headsets both having Bluetooth 5.0. The H9 comes with a 40mm driver and has Noise Cancellation (NC) support. With NC on, the headphone is said to offer up to 20 hours of music playback, while without NC, it can offer up to 32 hours of battery life. It also has the Ambient Sound Mode.

On the other hand, the H7 has 40 hours of wireless playback but does lack Noise Cancellation support. Both headsets support SBC and AAC audio codecs and have a volume wheel for controlling audio. The cheaper H3 also features a volume controller for audio.