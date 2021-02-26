Sony Play At Home 2021: Free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 and more

Ratchet & Clank PS4 will be made available for download for a limited time from March 1 at 8 PM PST or March 2 at 9:30 AM IST. (Image: Sony)

Sony via a blog post announcement has revealed that it is bringing back the Play At Home initiative in March. Under this initiative, the company will provide its consumers with a free copy of Ratchet & Clank PS4 along with extended access to Funimation or Wakanim services. The initiative will run until June. Apart from this, the company has announced that it will be revealing details about more free games and entertainment offerings in the coming weeks.

According to the blog post, Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank PS4 will be made available for download for a limited time from March 1 at 8 PM PST or March 2 at 9:30 AM IST. Just like before, the once redeemed from the PlayStation Store will be yours to keep forever.

Starting March 25, the company will be offering new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim in eligible countries with extended access. The company will divulge more details about this at a later date. Take note, this benefit will not be made available to Indian PlayStation users. Funimation is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Wakanim is available in most of Western and Northern Europe.

To recall, back in April 2020, Sony launched its first Play At Home initiative, during which it provided PlayStation users with free copies of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey in most countries. Users in Germany and China got Kanck 2 except for The Nathan Drake Collection.

What is the Play At Home initiative?

During the initial lockdown stages of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Sony to promote social distancing and staying at home launched the Play At Home initiative. During which it provided its PlayStation community with free games, that would keep them entertained and safe inside of their home. Apart from providing the PlayStation community with free games, the company also set up a fund to help smaller independent game studios who at the time were experiencing financial difficulties at the time.