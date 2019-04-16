Sony is celebrating anniversary with a free God of War PlayStation gift

Sony PlayStation gamers are in for a treat this week as the Japanese company has announced that it will now be giving away a great freebie. On the occasion of special anniversary of God of War, Sony is granting players a free gift. The week long God of War celebration is being inaugurated with a special theme that players will be able to download right now. Besides this, players will also be rewarded with a special God of War Avatar set which is set to release on April 17. And these gifts will be given to all players, even to those who don’t own the God of War game yet.

“In honor of you, our fans, we’re starting a week-long celebration of the one-year anniversary of this God of War,” read a post by Sony’s Santa Monica. “I’m very happy to indulge you with a small token of our appreciation. We’ve crafted a fantastic God of War Anniversary character PS4 avatar set that will be available free this Wednesday, and a PS4 dynamic theme available right now that will bring you back to serenity with Kratos and Atreus in the Lake of Nine. They’ll both be free at PlayStation Store (search God of War), whether you own the game or not.”

The studio mentioned in the post that the re-envisioning of God of War and portraying it in a different light was a great risk that they took and it paid off handsomely, all thanks to its fans. “When Cory Barlog first brought us this transformative vision of a father and son embarking on an incredible journey together, a journey to honour a wife and a mother… but also one where a boy would teach his father how to be human again; and the father (Kratos) would teach his son how to be a measured god, we knew we had something special for our fans.”

“Yet, change is hard. Change to a longstanding franchise comes with immeasurable doubt, a studio defining risk and a huge leap of faith.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

“Thank you to our entire worldwide team; the Sony PlayStation family and you, the millions of God of War fans around the world who embraced that leap with us, on a journey we never expected. We made this journey together.”