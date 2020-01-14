comscore Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row
Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row

E3 2020 is set to take place in June had its organizers snubbed by Sony Interactive Entertainment again.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 11:11 AM IST
Seems like Sony has yet again decided to skip Electronic Entertainment Expo and this makes it two years in a row. E3 2020 is set to take place in June had its organizers snubbed by Sony Interactive Entertainment again. Entertainment Software Association (ESA) runs E3 which happens to be one of the biggest consumer trade shows about gaming. According to a report by the IGN, ESA did not mention Sony in its statement. As for the statement, here’s what ESA had to say to IGN.

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

This is big news considering that Sony’s PS5 is set to release this year during the holidays. And E3 has always been a big platform for the company to promote its products. In its statement to IGN, Sony said:

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

It is probably that Sony will look into holding its own event for launching the new Sony PS5 console. That would be in line with the direct policy Sony has adopted over the last year. Sony has been engaging with its fan base in a more direct manner with streams like the State of Play. E2 2020 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 9 to June 11.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 11:11 AM IST

