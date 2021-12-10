comscore Sony is offering PlayStation Plus yearly subscription at an amazing price: Check it out here
Sony is offering PlayStation Plus yearly subscription at an amazing price: Check it out here

Sony is currently offering its yearly PlayStation Plus service with a discount of 50 percent. Here's how you can get the deal.

Sony is currently hosting a sale on its PlayStation Plus annual subscription for a limited time. Under the subscription, the company offers gamers three games every month along with exclusive discounts on games at the PlayStation Store. Apart from these benefits, the company also offers subscribers multiple other perks like online multiplayer access. Also Read - God of War PC release in January: Here are the minimum requirement to play the game

Currently, the company is offering its PlayStation Plus subscription at a 50 percent discount at Rs 1,499 (usually costs Rs 2,999). The service will renew at Rs 2,999 after the current one expires. Also Read - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to hit PS5 in January 2022

Note, to be able to purchase the subscription at the discounted price, users must ensure they do not have an active subscription. If players have an active subscription they will not be able to avail the discount, as the Store does not allow its users to stack their subscriptions. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today: How to get your hands on one

What does PS Plus offer?

Under the PS Plus subscription, the company offers users three free games every month, discounts on games via the PS Store, online multiplayer access, complimentary add-ons and packs for select games, and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves.

Free games available in December with PS Plus

Sony is currently offering Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains to all PS Plus subscribers for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Apart from these, the company is also offering three PS VR games, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall. All of the above mentioned games can be downloaded till January 3.

This discount comes after Microsoft recently announced that it was giving away 8 months of Xbox Game Pass subscription for free in India. This offer was put in place due to the Reserve Bank of India’s new mandates for recurring payments.

In other news, Sony is currently working on an Xbox Game Pass competitor for PlayStation. The new service will allow users to get access to a wide range of classic and modern games.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 5:12 PM IST

