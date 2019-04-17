Sony just confirmed that PS5 is coming and it will be backward compatible

comscore
Sony's next generation console, PlayStation 5, has existed only in rumors up until now. And now Sony's lead architect of the new console, Mark Cerny, has spoken up about the upcoming device.

A lot of people have been wondering for a long time about the next generation of Sony’s gaming console and when we might see the successor of PS4 Pro. And it seems like Sony has finally revealed some details about what we can expect from the next generation of console which we expect to be named PlayStation 5. These details have been revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the company’s new console. And it seems that we will not be seeing the new console arrive in 2019.

Though there are quite a few details in the whole interview, what matters most is that Cerny has spoken about how the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible for PS4 games, it is set to come with a disc drive, and has been in development for over four years, Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast of ray-tracing technology and that will be courtesy of an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be an integral part of the PS5’s internal architecture.

The other big improvement and inclusion in the PS5 will be that of a Solid State Drive that was not present in the PS4. This ought to improve the load times and performance of the budget games on the device. According to the report, the load times of Spider-Man on PS4 is usually 15 seconds and it apparently dropped to less than one second on the new device.

The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits, which include both present and future versions. The other thing that was mentioned was that it will come with 3D audio, which isn’t exactly clear as to how it will be implemented and Cerny says, ““As a gamer, it’s been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”

And what we can also expect that PS4 games like Death Stranding will be multi-platform titles, and it will be releasing first on PS4 and then on PS5. And to end things, there is not more news about when we will got more details about the release of the device, and it most definitely won’t be at E2 2019.

  Published Date: April 17, 2019 2:50 PM IST

