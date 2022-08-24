comscore Sony launches new controllers for PlayStation 5 but you can’t use them yet
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Launches Dualsense Controller For Playstation 5 Heres Why You Should Care
News

Sony launches DualSense controller for PlayStation 5: Here’s why you should care

Gaming

Sony has said that it will share details regarding the pricing and availability of its DualSense gaming controller in the coming months.

Sony DualSense

Image: Sony

Sony has announced a new controller for its PlayStation 5 gaming console. The company has announced the Sony DualSense controller that come with a host of interesting features such as customisable buttons, changeable stick caps and back buttons among other things. In essence, it will enable gamers to customise the controls to suit their gaming experience based on the games that they play. Also Read - Sony says PS VR2 is coming to markets in early 2023

Sony DualSense controller features

Sony’s newly launched DualSense controller come with several interesting features. It has a dedicated Function (or Fn) button that will allow gamers to easily adjust their setup, such as swap between pre-set control profiles, adjust game volume and chat balance, and access the controller profile settings menu, while staying focused on the gamers. The newly launched controller also comes with changeable stick caps and back buttons. Sony says that gamers can pick between three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) and two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever). These back buttons can be configured to be any other button input, which in turn will give users better control over their gaming experience. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock today: Here’s how to pre-order PlayStation 5 gaming console in India

Sony, in a blog post also said that its DualSense controller also features replaceable stick modules. “The DualSense Edge wireless controller retains the signature comfort and immersive experience of the DualSense wireless controller when playing supported games, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more,” Sony wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is coming to India: Check Price and details

For connectivity, the Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable, which the company says uses a connector housing to lock into the controller so it is much less likely to slip out at a crucial moment. The controller comes bundled with a carrying case that keeps the DualSense Edge wireless controller and components organised in one place while allowing users to charge the controller via USB connection.

Sony DualSense controller pricing and availability

Sony has not shared any details regarding the pricing or availability of the DualSense controller. However, the company did say that it will share more details about the controller in the coming months.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 11:13 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users can now sort their chats with the new 'unread' filter
Apps
WhatsApp users can now sort their chats with the new 'unread' filter
No, your iPad is not getting iPadOS 16 update anytime soon

Mobiles

No, your iPad is not getting iPadOS 16 update anytime soon

Realme 9i 5G to go sale in India today at a starting price of Rs 14,999

Deals

Realme 9i 5G to go sale in India today at a starting price of Rs 14,999

WhatsApp privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

Apps

WhatsApp privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

Top phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top phones under Rs 15,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony launches new controllers for PlayStation 5 but you can t use them yet

WhatsApp users can now sort their chats with the new 'unread' filter

No, your iPad is not getting iPadOS 16 update anytime soon

WhatsApp privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

Swiggy riders will now deliver food on dragons: Here's how

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly