Sony's PS5 Pro likely to arrive in April 2023
Sony likely to launch PlayStation5 Pro with liquid cooling tech in April 2023: Report

Sony is expected to launch its PS5 successor, that is, the PS5 Pro gaming console, in April 2023. Here’s what we know about it so far.

  • PS5 is Sony’s most advanced gaming console in the market right now.
  • Sony PS5 is expected to be succeeded by PS5 Pro.
  • Sony is expected to launch the PS5 Pro in April this year.
ps5

Representational Image

Sony is reportedly planning to launch a successor to its PlayStation 5 gaming console soon. As per reports, the company could launch PS5 Pro gaming console as soon as in April this year. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 10,000: Samsung Galaxy M04, Poco M4 Pro and more

French blogsite PhonAndroid citing an anonymous source said that Sony will introduce a new PS5 model in the market as soon as in April 2023, almost two-and-a-half years after it introduced its popular PS5 gaming console. The source says that the Japanese tech giant will be introducing a ‘Pro’ variant of its PS5 gaming console instead of the rumoured ‘Slim’ variant. Also Read - Airtel hikes minimum prepaid tariff plan in seven more circles in India: Report

Despite the change, the upcoming PS5 Pro gaming console is expected to feature major upgrades over the existing PS5 gaming console. The report says that the upcoming PS5 Pro gaming console is expected to be powered by a new AMD processor. However, the details as to how much power the chip will deliver remains uncertain for now. Also Read - Netflix, Bumble partner to launch 'Netflix Night In' game to help users connect over TV shows

The major update that the PS5 Pro gaming console is expected to feature over the company’s PS5 gaming console is in terms of the cooling technology used. At the moment, Sony’s PS5 gaming console uses a combination of a fan and the liquid metal compound for cooling the internals of the device. In the upcoming PS5 Pro gaming console, the company is expected to include a newer liquid cooling technology dubbed as ‘watercooling’, which is found in a lot of gaming PCs. This new technology is expected to enable better heat management while enabling the chip to deliver a better performance. Furthermore, the report says that a change in cooling is also expected to lead to a change in the overall design of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro gaming console.

That said, the launch of PS5 Pro isn’t like to affect the PS5 gaming console. Sony has shown us how two gaming consoles can co-exist with its PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. The company is likely to follow a similar strategy in the case of the PS5 and the PS5 Pro gaming consoles. Besides, the PS5 Pro is expected to be priced higher than the PS5 gaming console and be available in limited quantity, making it easy for the company to let the two gaming consoles co-exist and even thrive.

That said, Sony hasn’t confirmed the existence of its PS5 Pro gaming console yet, which means that the company can change its plans anytime. In the meantime, we will keep an eye out for details.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 8:18 PM IST
