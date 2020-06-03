comscore Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch
Sony may bring PS5 in India the same time as the international launch

The India launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 is apparently in line with the global one.

The Sony PlayStation 5 launch has people excited all over the world, and Indians are no exception. But if we look at history, India has always been late in terms of getting new PlayStation consoles. But it seems like that may not be the case this time around. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke to Cnet after the PS5 games event announcement and said, “We remain absolutely on track. We’re going to launch this holiday, we will have a global launch. And where we’re greatly looking forward to it. And we very much want the gaming world to look forward to it, too.” Also Read - Sony announces next PS5 event set to take place on June 4

Now according to a report by The Mako Reactor, their sources have confirmed that the India launch of PS5 is in line with the global one. But they have also hinted that the console will not be cheap. A Delhi based retailer said, “We wanted to list the PS5 on our social channels a few months ago. Also Read - Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

No price has been given to us and we just wanted to do this so customers could tell us if they’re interested. However Sony India told us it would be on the expensive side when it hits and has asked us to focus on PS4 instead.” In fact, the report also mentioned that the company apparently has plans to hold an India launch of the PS5. Also Read - Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release

Sony PlayStation 5 event for June 4 indefinitely delayed due to US protests

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super-fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 5:28 PM IST

