Sony offers PlayStation 4 bug bounty worth Rs 38 lakh

The company is allowing ethical hackers the chance to win big rewards for finding critical security issues in the gaming console.

  • Published: June 28, 2020 3:17 PM IST
Sony has announced a new bug bounty program for PlayStation 4. The company is offering hackers to find critical security flaws in the gaming console. And if Sony finds them serious enough, they stand to win around Rs 38 lakh in prize money. The Japanese company has partnered with security platform HackerOne to come up with this program. Also Read - Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

Ethical hackers who find issues with PlayStation 4 PlayStation network stand to win over $50,000 (Rs 38 lakh approx) in prize money. “We are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network,” Sony said in a statement this week. Also Read - Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990: Check features

For those finding bugs in PlayStation 4 can win over Rs 38 lakh. And if you find issues with the PlayStation network, they get around $3,000 (Rs 2.25 lakh approx). PlayStation 4 is one of the popular gaming consoles in the market. Millions of users engage in console gaming across the globe. This is likely to catch attention of hackers who could take advantage of any security loopholes in the device. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 price, launch date leaked in Amazon France listing; check details

And Sony wants to make sure incidents like that can be contained. Bug bounty is an effective model that rewards people for their efforts. This also helps companies avoid paying millions in damages to customers. It’s good to see Sony taking this route, and with HackerOne community, results are more or less guaranteed.

Sony Smart TVs launched in India

Sony has launched two new smart TVs in India earlier this week. There is Bravia KD-55X7002G TV with a 55-inch panel, which is priced at Rs 63,990. The second Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 TV comes with a 43-inch display and it will be sold for Rs 37,990. This new series is likely to compete with host of brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and OnePlus among others in the market.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 3:17 PM IST

Best Sellers