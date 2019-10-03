comscore Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers
News

Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers

Gaming

Sony has finally conceded to the demands of the market and is allowing the cross-play access to all developers.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 11:01 AM IST
PS4 controller Xbox One controller

Cross-play has been one of the biggest points of contention that PS4 users had with Sony. Sony on its part has been denying cross-play access for years citing quality concerns. But it seems that the Japanese company has finally conceded to the demands of the market and is allowing the cross-play access to all developers. It started by granting cross-play access in beta to Fortnite, and this was followed by game like Rocket League, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Dauntless, Paladins, Smite and Realm Royale.

And now with the access for all games, players will be able to play with their buddies on other platforms like PC and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which is releasing later this month will also get access. While in India Sony users will be getting a new Sony PS4 Pro bundle and this time prices will be lower than expected. The new PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will apparently come with an extra DualShock 4 controller. This is a great deal considering that a regular DualShock 4 controller is priced at Rs 5,050. The PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will cost Rs 38,710 which is the same as the regular PS4 Pro. This is Sony’s attempt to make the PS4 Pro an attractive proposition in comparison to the newly reduced prices of the PS4 Slim.

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Also Read

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, there is no word from its sources when the new bundle is coming to India. But according to them, a first week of October launch seems likely, because Sony is set to bring in new shipment of PS4 Pro in India. There is no official word from Sony yet about this new bundle, hence it is still speculation and nothing about it confirmed.

Besides this,like last year we are getting new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colors in India and we now have a release date for them. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Sony is set to launch the new colors in India on September 26. The new colors arriving this time are, Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. This news has apparently been confirmed by the sellers themselves. As for the pricing, the controller are set to have the maximum price of the standard black DualShock 4 controller which is Rs 5,050. These colors were first announced in August.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
News
Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers

Gaming

Sony opens up its PS4 platform to cross-play access for all developers
Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer is now out

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer is now out
Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Gaming

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Gaming

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने 23 से 30 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

Redmi 8 की रेंडर्स सामने आए, कंपनी ने डिजाइन में कई सारे बदलाव

Call of Duty Mobile गेम को 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया डाउनलोड, अमेरिका से ज्यादा भारत में मिले हिट

Microsoft अगले साल एंड्रॉइड Microsoft Surface Duo फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन को करेगा लॉन्च, सैमसंग और हुवावे को देगा टक्कर

Microsoft ने लॉन्च किए Surface लैपटॉप 3 सीरीज, Surface Pro 7 टैबलेट, और Surface Earbuds

News

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
News
Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera
Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out