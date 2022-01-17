Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Sony is reportedly working on its Spartacus program, details on which seem extremely scarce, apart from the fact that it might be an Xbox Game Pass competitor. One of the main features of Spartacus includes the ability to play classic titles from old PlayStation consoles. Now, a number of new game listings in the PlayStation 5 store hint at the same. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 first pre-order date for 2022 revealed: Tips to book PS5 successfully

A number of users have taken to various forums and social media websites to report that the PlayStation 5 game store now lists Dead or Alive 5 and a few other games, which were exclusive to the PlayStation 3.

To recall, according to an earlier Bloomberg report the Spartacus subscription will offer users access to PS exclusives both modern and old. Now, with the new development, it seems as if the project is further along than originally suggested.

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn’t have a price when viewed on a PS5. Unless… pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

First, only Dead or Alive 5 PS3 was made live on the PS5 store, however, since then the list has grown to include Bejeweled 3 and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones HD. All of these games are showing on the store along with the pricing information on the PS5, which means that they are available to download and play on the platform. Earlier the games would show up, but would not have any pricing information.

Note, Sony has not confirmed anything about this Spartacus feature, and it could just be a visual bug in the PS Store. However, if the games are really available to play, it means that Spartacus launch is close.

With the launch, this new PlayStation subscription service would functionally combine PS Plus and PS Now. It has been reported that access to PlayStation 3 games would be limited to the highest-priced tier. Apart from access to PS3 games, the highest tier will also include access to PS1 and PS2 titles.