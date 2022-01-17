comscore Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
News

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Gaming

A number of users have taken to various forums and social media websites to report that the PlayStation 5 game store now lists Dead or Alive 5 and a few other games, which were exclusive to the PlayStation 3.

ps5

(Image: BGR India)

Sony is reportedly working on its Spartacus program, details on which seem extremely scarce, apart from the fact that it might be an Xbox Game Pass competitor. One of the main features of Spartacus includes the ability to play classic titles from old PlayStation consoles. Now, a number of new game listings in the PlayStation 5 store hint at the same. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 first pre-order date for 2022 revealed: Tips to book PS5 successfully  

A number of users have taken to various forums and social media websites to report that the PlayStation 5 game store now lists Dead or Alive 5 and a few other games, which were exclusive to the PlayStation 3. Also Read - God of War PC edition release countdown: Check price, release time, system requirements, and more

To recall, according to an earlier Bloomberg report the Spartacus subscription will offer users access to PS exclusives both modern and old. Now, with the new development, it seems as if the project is further along than originally suggested. Also Read - Sony launches WF-1000XM4 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation: Check price, other details

First, only Dead or Alive 5 PS3 was made live on the PS5 store, however, since then the list has grown to include Bejeweled 3 and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones HD. All of these games are showing on the store along with the pricing information on the PS5, which means that they are available to download and play on the platform. Earlier the games would show up, but would not have any pricing information.

Note, Sony has not confirmed anything about this Spartacus feature, and it could just be a visual bug in the PS Store. However, if the games are really available to play, it means that Spartacus launch is close.

With the launch, this new PlayStation subscription service would functionally combine PS Plus and PS Now. It has been reported that access to PlayStation 3 games would be limited to the highest-priced tier. Apart from access to PS3 games, the highest tier will also include access to PS1 and PS2 titles.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 2:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
News
Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Google s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

Mobiles

Google s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details

Deals

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Gaming

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale
God of War PC edition release countdown: Check price, release time, system requirements, and more

Gaming

God of War PC edition release countdown: Check price, release time, system requirements, and more
Sony launches WF-1000XM4 earbuds at Rs 19,990

News

Sony launches WF-1000XM4 earbuds at Rs 19,990
PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

Gaming

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State Redeem Code जारी, तुरंत ऐसे करें रिडीम और पाएं रिवॉर्ड

85kmph टॉप स्पीड और 110km रेंज के साथ आ गई Cyborg Bob-e इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर में भारतीय सर्वर के लिए आज जारी हुआ रिडीम कोड, मिल रहा यह धांसू रिवॉर्ड

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
News
Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?
Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers