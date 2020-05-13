comscore Sony PlayStation 4 gets discounted to Rs 27,990 in India
This Rs 2,000 discount comes after this Sony PS4 Mega Pack got a discounted price of Rs 29,990 back in September last year.

Sony PS4 discount

The Sony PlayStation 4 just got a price cut in India, and now has a new discounted price. Sony India has announced that the new price of the Sony PlayStation 4 is down to Rs 27,990 from Rs 29,990. This Rs 2,000 discount comes after this Sony PS4 Mega Pack got a discounted price of Rs 29,990 back in September last year. The discount is also well timed considering that people are at home due to the lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Sony PlayStation’s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

Sony India said in it’s statement, “To keep our PlayStation lovers engaged while staying at home, we are glad to announce special offer on PS4 consoles . All PS4 1TB Mega Pack (including the recently launched 1TB GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, Fortnite DLC Voucher and 3M PS + Subscription bundle) is available at a special price of Rs.27,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). The limited period offer is only until stock lasts.” The keyword here is that this is a limited time offer and will not be available indefinitely. The Mega Pack also comes with a 3-month PlayStation Plus subscription. The PlayStation Plus subscription offers free games as long as it is valid. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

The offer is currently live but due to restrictions on the delivery of non-essential goods, neither Amazon nor Flipkart is delivering it. And BGR India has learnt from Sony India that it is coming up with a new portal today. This new bundle will be available to order on this new platform. As part of the Play At Home initiative, Sony gave away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free. Also Read - Sony reveals its upcoming DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

“People all over the world are doing the right thing by staying home to help contain the spread of COVID–19. We are deeply grateful to everyone practicing physical distancing and take our responsibility as a home entertainment platform seriously, so we are asking our community to continue supporting the safe choice and the need to Play At Home.” Said Sony in its statement.

