  • Published: March 7, 2020 2:32 PM IST
Entertainment giant Sony has just announced a price cut for its popular gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. As part of the price cut, the company has also rolled out an interesting perk for new Sony console buyers. According to the information available online, the price cut brings the price from Rs 38,710 to Rs 36,990. Earlier, the console came with a free controller but now it seems to be replaced with a free game. Inspecting the report, we get to know that Sony is now giving away a free copy of Death Stranding. Let’s check the details of this price drop.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro price drop details

According to The Mako Reactor, supply chain sources reveal that this price cut will come into effect without any delay. One can also check the new price on Amazon India listing for the PS4 Pro. However, the listing available shows a bundle including the console and a free controller. The company is likely to match the price of its older bundles with the new ones. As per the report, the company is likely to update its official website and Sony Centers with the new price. Independent game stores are likely to follow the suit in the coming days. The report went to add that Sony has not issued any statement regarding this price drop.

Inspecting the new bundle pricing with the old bundles, things are not entirely as impressive as they may seem. For instance, the new bundle comes with a free copy of Death Standing that amounts to just Rs 1,858. On the other hand, the old bundle comes with a new DualShock 4 controller that is about Rs 4,250. This makes the old bundle more valuable for buyers.

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India while PlayStation India Store offers discounts on game titles

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India while PlayStation India Store offers discounts on game titles

Regardless, the new price cut makes it the cheapest price tag for the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. This rare move comes at the time when the company is focusing on its PlayStation 4 Slim in the market. In addition, the company is also gearing up to launch its next-generation, PlayStation 5 later this year.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2020 2:32 PM IST

