comscore Sony PlayStation 4 production will continue despite shortage of PS5 units
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units
News

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

Gaming

While the production of PS4 will continue, it is still to be seen how PS5 demand is met in the near future

Sony PS4

Sony PlayStation 5 launch happened in the year 2020 and the Japanese conglomerate is still struggling to meet the incredible demand for the new “next-gen”  gaming console. While the shortage might not go anywhere anytime soon, Sony will continue to compensate for the shortage of PS5 units with the PS4 console, that was launched in the year 2013. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

A report from Bloomberg has confirmed that Sony is planning to continue the production of PS4 this year. The representative claimed that PS4 has been one of the most successful consoles from the company and it has not decided to shut the production anytime soon. In the past, as well there have been overlapping between different generation consoles. Also Read - Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

While the production of PS4 will continue, it is still to be seen how PS5 demand is met in the near future. The production of the current-generation PS5 requires more complicated products and chipsets which is creating a bottleneck for the buyers. PS4 production is relatively simple and requires less hardware that is in short supply. The report also suggests the inclusion of PS4 in the deal will also give the company a better position to negotiate with manufacturers. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

How does this impact PS5?

It is better for the company to have two consoles selling at different price points. However, the PS5 owners may not be able to use the console’s full potential for some time in the near future. Current exclusives for PS5 are extremely rare and are most of the other games are bound to the computational limitations of the older PS4. If the older console continues to sell, developers will have more incentive to keep tweaking games for both hardware.

For Sony, the production of PS4 will give it a chance to retain its loyal gamer base and also fill the vacuum that has been caused by the shortage of PS5 units. Gaming is one of the highest revenue generators for the company and it is expected to do everything in its power to keep its loyal customers from moving to options such as Xbox Series X/S, which recently achieved the title of the fastest-selling Xbox console ever.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
Mobiles
OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs
Apple Watch Series 8 might not come with a body temperature sensor

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 8 might not come with a body temperature sensor

Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services

News

Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

Gaming

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

Gaming

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units
Sony launches WF-C500 TWS earbuds at Rs 5,990: Check specs

Wearables

Sony launches WF-C500 TWS earbuds at Rs 5,990: Check specs
How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Features

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022
Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Gaming

Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here
Sony launches Sony Mobility Inc. company to develop electric cars

Electric Vehicle

Sony launches Sony Mobility Inc. company to develop electric cars

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Free Rewards Today (12 January): फ्री फायर में आज फ्री रिवॉर्ड पाने के हैं 4 तरीके

वनप्लस 14 जनवरी को भारत में लॉन्च करेगा धांसू 5G फोन, इसके बारे में जाने सबकुछ

Coronavirus Vaccine Booster Dose के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन, जानें कौन-कौन लगवा सकता है यह डोज

कोविड-19 बूस्टर शॉट के नाम पर जालसाजी, एक कॉल खाली कर सकता है आपका बैंक अकाउंट

Oppo A16K स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 13 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 3GB रैम

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview
Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps

News

Gmail becomes fourth app to be installed 10 billion times | Know first three apps
WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

WhatsApp may add feature for listening voice messages in background

News

Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services
News
Apple claims to have over 745 million paid subscriptions for its online services
PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units

Gaming

PlayStation 5 supply still scarce but Sony plans to keep producing PS4 units
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch
How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps
IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers