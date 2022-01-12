Sony PlayStation 5 launch happened in the year 2020 and the Japanese conglomerate is still struggling to meet the incredible demand for the new “next-gen” gaming console. While the shortage might not go anywhere anytime soon, Sony will continue to compensate for the shortage of PS5 units with the PS4 console, that was launched in the year 2013. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

A report from Bloomberg has confirmed that Sony is planning to continue the production of PS4 this year. The representative claimed that PS4 has been one of the most successful consoles from the company and it has not decided to shut the production anytime soon. In the past, as well there have been overlapping between different generation consoles.

While the production of PS4 will continue, it is still to be seen how PS5 demand is met in the near future. The production of the current-generation PS5 requires more complicated products and chipsets which is creating a bottleneck for the buyers. PS4 production is relatively simple and requires less hardware that is in short supply. The report also suggests the inclusion of PS4 in the deal will also give the company a better position to negotiate with manufacturers.

How does this impact PS5?

It is better for the company to have two consoles selling at different price points. However, the PS5 owners may not be able to use the console’s full potential for some time in the near future. Current exclusives for PS5 are extremely rare and are most of the other games are bound to the computational limitations of the older PS4. If the older console continues to sell, developers will have more incentive to keep tweaking games for both hardware.

For Sony, the production of PS4 will give it a chance to retain its loyal gamer base and also fill the vacuum that has been caused by the shortage of PS5 units. Gaming is one of the highest revenue generators for the company and it is expected to do everything in its power to keep its loyal customers from moving to options such as Xbox Series X/S, which recently achieved the title of the fastest-selling Xbox console ever.