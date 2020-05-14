comscore Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales | BGR India
Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

Gaming

The fourth generation gaming console has multiple variants and recently it got a Rs 2,000 price cut in India.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 3:19 PM IST
sony-playstation-4

Talking about its financial earnings on Wednesday, Sony confirmed that it has sold over 110 million units of PlayStation 4 since the launch of the fourth-generation gaming console. This includes all the available model, including the PS4 Pro. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 discounted to Rs 27,990 in India; to be available on new Sony portal

The Japanese giant also mentioned that in the last quarter it sold over 1.5 million units of the PS4, which is lower than expected. But it’s likely that most people are now saving up to buy the PlayStation 5 which will be launching later this year. Also Read - Sony PlayStation’s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

Price cut for PlayStation 4 in India Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

The Sony PlayStation 4 got a price cut in India this week, and the new price of the Sony PlayStation 4 is down to Rs 27,990 from Rs 29,990. This Rs 2,000 discount comes after this Sony PS4 Mega Pack got a discounted price of Rs 29,990 back in September last year. The discount is also well timed considering that people are at home due to the lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The offer is currently live but due to restrictions on the delivery of non-essential goods, neither Amazon or Flipkart are delivering it. And BGR India has learnt from Sony India that it is coming up with a new portal to sell its product. This new bundle will be available to order on this new platform. As part of the Play At Home initiative, Sony gave away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

Sony India said in its statement, “To keep our PlayStation lovers engaged while staying at home, we are glad to announce special offer on PS4 consoles . All PS4 1TB Mega Pack (including the recently launched 1TB GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, Fortnite DLC Voucher and 3M PS + Subscription bundle) is available at a special price of Rs.27,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). The limited period offer is only until stock lasts.”

Published Date: May 14, 2020 3:19 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 3:19 PM IST

