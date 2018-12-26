comscore
Next gen PlayStation could boast 4K support and 240fps for PSVR: Report

The next gen consoles from both Microsoft and Sony may feature support for the highest resolution possible.

  Published: December 26, 2018 11:53 AM IST
There are rumors abound about the next PlayStation that Sony will be coming up with. We hardly saw or heard any mention of it during the major gaming events this year. Chances of any official announcement from Sony next year also seems bleak as it is not participating at E3 2019. But according to Michael Pachter who is an industry analyst, Microsoft may be coming up with two different consoles next, but Sony will probably be sticking to releasing a single one. Microsoft may be planning a dedicated streaming console along with a successor to the Xbox One, but Sony’s console could be an all in One project.

According to Patcher, the Sony PS5 might bring back the use of cartridges and will probably get an exclusive title form Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions. “Whether Sony does it, I think they will probably have that 4K and 240 FPS device that’ll support PSVR,” Patcher told Gaming Bolt. “Whether they have a PlayStation Now device that is streaming only, I don’t know. Maybe there will be two each for PlayStation and Xbox, but I would be surprised if there were more than two, and I’m not sure whether Sony is committed to doing that.”

PlayStation 5 and new Xbox may be announced in 2019: Analyst

PlayStation 5 and new Xbox may be announced in 2019: Analyst

Sony is reportedly preparing for a PS5 launch in 2020, and the new console will probably feature AMD’s Navi GPU instead of the previously thought AMD’s Ryzen CPU. As for Microsoft streaming only console Patcher says that, “I expect a dumbed down console, like the Steam console, where it’s download only, and there’s no hard drive or disc drive.”

WATCH: Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay

“So I think there will be a streaming device, like a $100 Xbox console that doesn’t run in 4K or 240 frames per second. And then I think there will be a more expensive $400 console that supports 4K, 240 FPS, virtual reality. I don’t know if there will be ‘models’. I don’t think you’re going to get completely different devices.”

