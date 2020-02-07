comscore Sony PlayStation 5 console could offer evolved gaming audio experience
Sony PlayStation 5 console could offer an evolved gaming audio experience

One of the things that Sony PlayStation 5’s lead architect Mark Cerny had confirmed is that it will come with "3D Audio".

  Published: February 7, 2020 10:05 AM IST
Sony PlayStation 5

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

Sony is all set to launch it’s new generation of flagship console the PlayStation 5 this year. And though the company has been tight lipped about information, we do know certain things. And one of the things that console’s lead architect Mark Cerny had confirmed back in a 2019 interview with Wired, is that it will come with “3D Audio”. Which he explained would, “Make you feel more immersed in the game as sounds come at you from above, from behind, and from the side.”

This is apparently a part of the third-generation AMD Ryzen chipset which is set to power the the PlayStation 5. This will offer audio about the sounds that “come at you from above, from behind, and from the side”. For example, if you’re playing an FPS game you would experience the sounds of a player sneaking up from behind. Cerny admitted that there was a certain “frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4”. He added, “With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”

Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet

Sony PlayStation 5 will not be revealed just yet

This chip could deliver the Dolby Atmos experience which would make the PlayStation 5 a big competition for the next Xbox in another area. To explain, Dolby Atmos is essentially a feature that is used in films. But its use in gaming is that it can accurately create the distance of different effect. For example a helicopter that is hovering overhead, would even have it’s distance recreated with Dolby Atmos.

But Dolby Atmos requires specialized sound bars and speakers that support the feature for it to work. That is because it require some directional tweeters which are not always present in all kinds of speakers. It is yet to see how Sony implements this in its own PlayStation 5 console.

  Published Date: February 7, 2020 10:05 AM IST

