Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month, leak suggests

Japanese company Sony recently revealed the logo of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. And now a new leak by Patrick Klepek of Waypoint Radio, the reveal event of the Sony PlayStation 5 will happen next month. Klepek has apparently delivered reasonably accurate predictions before. And now he claims that Sony has a lot to do next month and the PS5 reveal is among them. Now, this is not confirmed news and readers should definitely take this news with a pinch of salt.

He didn’t cite any sources for this piece of leak, hence it can be assumed that he is either basing this on a hunch or has a legitimate source. He has reasoned that the PS4 reveal took place in February 2013, and apparently Sony plans to do the same again. “Probably next month will be both the—presumably the Xbox and PlayStation events will not be too far behind one another, that would be my guess,” said Klepek. “So that’ll probably both happen next month. I haven’t heard much about what Microsoft’s doing, so maybe they’ll be quiet until E3. But a lot of Sony stuff next month for sure.”

Sony PlayStation 5 specifications

The PS5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The PlayStation 5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the PS5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.